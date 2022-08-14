Kashi S-I gets union home minister’s medal of excellence

Suraj Tiwari, a sub-inspector posted with Nati Imli Chowki, Police Commissionerate, Varanasi, has been awarded the Union Home Minister’s medal of excellence in investigation for 2022.

The Varanasi Police Commissionerate said that Tiwari, who played a pivotal role in busting the NEET solver gang last year in July, resulting in the arrest of the solver gang’s mastermind, Neelesh alias PK and 15 others, has been felicitated for this exemplary investigation.

The home ministry has announced 105 awardees. Tiwari, of the 2015 batch, busted the interstate gang, which had operations in UP, Bihar, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Tripura.

Commissioner of Police Varanasi A Satish Ganesh congratulated the officer for his achievement which brought laurels to the entire UP Police force.