Kashi’s Gau Mata Mandir: No idols here, this temple is dedicated to cow worship

People visiting the Gau Mata Mandir here will benefit from ‘darshan’ and touch of gau mata and can also be free of diseases, stated senior RSS functionary Indresh Kumar while inaugurating the temple at Shri Ram Ashram in Lamahi village of Varanasi on Saturday.

“In addition to the daily ‘aarti’, the two cows in the temple will be worshipped every morning and evening,” he said after performing ‘aarti’ and ‘tilak’ of the cows.

“Scientists all over the world are researching on Indian cows. In complex diseases like cancer too, cow urine is beneficial,” he added.

Chief priest of Shri Rampanth Rajiv Shriguruji said it is the first-of-its-kind temple in eastern Uttar Pradesh and will remain open from 7am to 8pm.

“We want to encourage worship of living gau mata. Therefore, we do not have any idols in the temple. For now, there are two gau matas of Gir and Sahiwal breeds. Those who cannot keep a cow would get to see and touch the cow in this temple. The temple of Gau Mata will benefit visitors with peace of mind and freedom from physical ailments,” he said.

“The temple comprises two rooms in which gau mata will stay. In future, if the temple attracts more devotees, we will include more gau matas and build a bigger temple,” the chief priest added.

Nazneen Ansari, in-charge of Gau Mata Mandir, said the governments of various countries should encourage the promotion and raring of indigenous cows of India. The Gau Mata temple will also provide cow urine to those who need it.

Gau sevaks appointed for the temple include people from the Muslim community too.

