Kashi’s Gau Mata Mandir: No idols here, this temple is dedicated to cow worship
People visiting the Gau Mata Mandir here will benefit from ‘darshan’ and touch of gau mata and can also be free of diseases, stated senior RSS functionary Indresh Kumar while inaugurating the temple at Shri Ram Ashram in Lamahi village of Varanasi on Saturday.
“In addition to the daily ‘aarti’, the two cows in the temple will be worshipped every morning and evening,” he said after performing ‘aarti’ and ‘tilak’ of the cows.
“Scientists all over the world are researching on Indian cows. In complex diseases like cancer too, cow urine is beneficial,” he added.
Chief priest of Shri Rampanth Rajiv Shriguruji said it is the first-of-its-kind temple in eastern Uttar Pradesh and will remain open from 7am to 8pm.
“We want to encourage worship of living gau mata. Therefore, we do not have any idols in the temple. For now, there are two gau matas of Gir and Sahiwal breeds. Those who cannot keep a cow would get to see and touch the cow in this temple. The temple of Gau Mata will benefit visitors with peace of mind and freedom from physical ailments,” he said.
“The temple comprises two rooms in which gau mata will stay. In future, if the temple attracts more devotees, we will include more gau matas and build a bigger temple,” the chief priest added.
Nazneen Ansari, in-charge of Gau Mata Mandir, said the governments of various countries should encourage the promotion and raring of indigenous cows of India. The Gau Mata temple will also provide cow urine to those who need it.
Gau sevaks appointed for the temple include people from the Muslim community too.
On the occasion of the inauguration, Archana Bharatvanshi, Najma Parveen, Dr Mridula Jaiswal, Dr Niranjan Srivastava, Gyan Prakash, Om Prakash Pandey, Dhananjay Yadav, Dinesh Chaudhary, Suraj Chaudhary, Deepak Arya, Mrityunjay Yadav, Dr Nilesh Dutt Dwivedi, Dilip Kumar Singh, Mohd Azharuddin and others were present.
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
