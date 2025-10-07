Kasturba Gandhi school assault: Warden booked under JJ Act, panel reviews evidence

A case under the Juvenile Justice Act has been registered against the warden of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Khujauli village, Mohanlalganj, following allegations of physical and mental abuse of girl students. The school principal’s role is also under scrutiny as the investigation widens, police said on Monday. Principal under scanner; warden temporarily removed pending inquiry (Sourced)

Police said the warden has been shifted and served a show-cause notice, adding that neither she nor the principal has any prior record of misconduct.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Mohanlalganj Rajneesh Verma said a team formed by the office of the chief development officer, Lucknow, conducted an on-site inquiry. “The warden, Sudha Yadav, allegedly assaulted students, used abusive language, and threatened them with expulsion if they complained,” he stated.

Students claimed they were forced to clean the school premises, including toilets and kitchens, and prepare meals. Based on the inquiry, a case under sections 115(2)/351(2)/352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act has been registered at Mohanlalganj police station, the ACP said.

District magistrate Vishak G said a three-member probe team led by ADM (Civil Supply) Jyoti Gautam has visited the school twice and recorded statements of students. The panel is also reviewing video evidence and CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

Notably, 10 students had submitted complaints and mobile videos to the district magistrate during ‘Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas’ on October 4, demanding the removal of both the warden and principal. Following this, the warden was temporarily removed pending inquiry.

Director general of school education Monica Rani said the district administration is handling the case, as students directly approached it. Parents reported that their daughters revealed the incidents during holidays, and some presented video evidence to support their claims.

Officials said strict action will follow if the allegations are confirmed, while the residential school remains under close administrative supervision until the investigation concludes.