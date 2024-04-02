 Kathak performance, Sufi music enthral audience at Awadh Mahotsav - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Kathak performance, Sufi music enthral audience at Awadh Mahotsav

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 02, 2024 07:12 AM IST

There was a session of devotional songs by Abhijit Ghoshal from Mumbai and some enchanting Sufi music by Master Salim of Jalandhar

LUCKNOW The five-day Awadh Mahotsav, a cultural extravaganza organised by the culture and tourism department and Sangeet Natak Akademi, commenced at the SNA grounds here on Monday. The event - an amalgamation of art, culture, heritage, music, dance, cuisine and much more, was graced by chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, who was the chief guest on the occasion.

The five-day Awadh Mahotsav began on Monday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT photo)
The five-day Awadh Mahotsav began on Monday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT photo)

“Awadh Mahotsav has beautifully included everything - from the Ram Temple of Ayodhya to the food of Awadh, which is commendable. This will make the young generation aware of their heritage,” he said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The day began with a grand kathak performance by the students of Kathak Kendra, followed by ghazals by Ustad Sakhawat Hussain from Rampur. There was a session of devotional songs by Abhijit Ghoshal from Mumbai and some enchanting Sufi music by Master Salim of Jalandhar. Besides, Faruwahi folk artistes from Ayodhya also displayed their regional dance form.

The second day’s attractions will include a performance by Kathak maestro from Indore Puru Dadheech, Kissa-goi by Himanshu Bajpai, and a Sufi session among other performances.

Chess, kite-flying, and cooking competitions are also lined up at the Awadh Mahotsav until April 5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Kathak performance, Sufi music enthral audience at Awadh Mahotsav
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On