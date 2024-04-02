Kathak performance, Sufi music enthral audience at Awadh Mahotsav

LUCKNOW The five-day Awadh Mahotsav, a cultural extravaganza organised by the culture and tourism department and Sangeet Natak Akademi, commenced at the SNA grounds here on Monday. The event - an amalgamation of art, culture, heritage, music, dance, cuisine and much more, was graced by chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, who was the chief guest on the occasion. The five-day Awadh Mahotsav began on Monday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT photo)

“Awadh Mahotsav has beautifully included everything - from the Ram Temple of Ayodhya to the food of Awadh, which is commendable. This will make the young generation aware of their heritage,” he said.

The day began with a grand kathak performance by the students of Kathak Kendra, followed by ghazals by Ustad Sakhawat Hussain from Rampur. There was a session of devotional songs by Abhijit Ghoshal from Mumbai and some enchanting Sufi music by Master Salim of Jalandhar. Besides, Faruwahi folk artistes from Ayodhya also displayed their regional dance form.

The second day’s attractions will include a performance by Kathak maestro from Indore Puru Dadheech, Kissa-goi by Himanshu Bajpai, and a Sufi session among other performances.

Chess, kite-flying, and cooking competitions are also lined up at the Awadh Mahotsav until April 5.