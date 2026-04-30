Patient's private pics shared amid surgery at medical college in UP's Kaushambi, probe on

Authorities have launched an investigation after objectionable photographs allegedly showing a 22-year-old female patient’s face and private parts during a surgery at a government-run autonomous state medical college in Kaushambi were circulated on WhatsApp groups linked to officials and media personnel. The incident surfaced following intervention by a State Women’s Commission member, prompting swift police action. (Unsplash/Representational)

The incident surfaced following intervention by a State Women’s Commission member, prompting swift police action.

Satyanarayan Prajapat, superintendent of police (SP), termed the matter serious and assigned the probe to Shivank Singh, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) (Manjhanpur). “Strict action will be taken against those found guilty. No one will be spared,” he said.

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According to reports, the woman was admitted to the gynaecology department on April 26 and underwent surgery for a Bartholin cyst. The procedure, including excision and marsupialisation (a surgical technique used to treat cysts), was conducted under the supervision of senior doctors.

Controversy arose after photographs taken during the surgery were allegedly shared publicly. The images reportedly revealed the patient’s face and private parts, raising concerns over privacy violation and medical ethics. The circulation drew criticism from women’s groups and others.

Pratibha Kushwaha, State Women’s Commission member, wrote to the SP seeking action. Police have since begun an inquiry to identify who captured the photographs, who was present in the operation theatre, and how the images were leaked. “A letter has been sent to the SP for a preliminary inquiry. Further communication will be made with higher authorities after the report,” said Pratibha Kushwaha.

Dr Hariom Kumar Singh, principal, acknowledged the incident as a “major mistake” and said disciplinary action would be taken against those responsible.

Officials said preliminary findings suggest a responsible official allegedly shared the images in a WhatsApp group meant for institutional communication with the media. The photographs reportedly spread further after being shared in another official group linked to the state information department.

Members of these groups include the district information officer (DIO), the principal, doctors and media personnel. The images were deleted after the issue came to light.