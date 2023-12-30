close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Kaushambi top in conviction of criminals in Prayagraj zone

Kaushambi top in conviction of criminals in Prayagraj zone

HT Correspondent
Dec 30, 2023 08:42 AM IST

ADG Zone Bhanu Bhaskar said under Operation Conviction, cases of henious crimes as well with cases of rape with minors, illegal religious conversion and crimes against women were being identified and being pursued rigorously in courts to ensure strict punishment to the accused.

PRAYAGRAJ: Under ‘Operation Conviction’ launched in July 2023, the Kaushambi police are on top followed by Hamirpur in Prayagraj zone in ensuring punishment to criminals. On the instructions of ADG Zone Bhanu Bhaskar, cops have identified cases of heinous crimes and are pursuing them rigourously to ensure strict punishment to accused by the courts. The Prayagraj zone has seven districts, including Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot, Banda and Mahoba. Earlier, Prayagraj district too was part of Prayagraj zone till it became a police commissionerate on November 29, 2022.

Kaushambi police ensured life term to three people accused of killing a two -year-old boy in 2021. (Pic for representation)
Kaushambi police ensured life term to three people accused of killing a two -year-old boy in 2021. (Pic for representation)

ADG Zone Bhanu Bhaskar said under Operation Conviction, cases of henious crimes as well with cases of rape with minors, illegal religious conversion and crimes against women were being identified and being pursued rigorously in courts to ensure strict punishment to the accused. Strong evidence was produced in courts and witnesses were being protected. Progress in identified cases was being being monitored on a regular basis, he said .

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“ During the past five months, police steadfastly 67 sensitive cases which caused law and order problem and ensured life imprisonment to 146 accused, “ he said .

In one such case of Chitrakoot, police pursued a case under POCSO Act and ensured life term to the accused who raped an 11-year-old girl. The trial was completed within three months of registering the case.

Chitrakoot police also ensured life term to a man who raped his own minor daughter. The sentence was pronounced by the court within 50 days of registration of FIR.

Fatehpur police got life sentence pronounced to a man who raped and killed a seven-month-old infant in 2021.

Kaushambi police ensured life term to three people accused of killing a two -year-old boy in 2021.

