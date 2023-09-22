Kaushambi triple murders: Encroachments removed from disputed land

A day after the arrest of eight accused involved in the sensational murders of three members of a dalit family in Mohiuddinpur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district nearly 10 days ago, the administration on Friday razed the illegal constructions made by the accused on a disputed land. Triple murders were committed in Kaushambi on September 14. (For Representation)

The officials removed encroachments in which five named accused along with 18 others were involved.Residents of Panda Crossing, Horilal Pasi, 62, his daughter Brijkali, 22, and son-in-law Shivsagar, 26, were shot dead on September 14. On Thursday (September 21), Kaushambi police arrested eight accused, including PAC constable Suresh—the mastermind of the triple murders. It came to light that murders were the fallout of a dispute over a leased property.

The kin of the deceased had also demanded the officials to remove encroachments from the land that led to the crime. An inquiry revealed that 24 people had illegal encroachments on the land. They included PAC constable Suresh Singh and other accused Amar Singh, Amit Singh, Arvind Singh, Rajendra, Anup and others. The accused wanted to do real estate business on the disputed property. Besides them, 18 others had also encroached upon the land.

On Friday, SDM Chayal Deependra Yadav and circle officer Yogendra Krishna reached the village with two JCB machines and a heavy police force and Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel. The officials bulldozed the encroachments from the land despite a mild protest from the kin of the accused and other encroachers. SDM Deependra Yadav said all encroachments on the land had been removed.

