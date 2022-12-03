Keep national highways pothole-free: U.P. minister

Lucknow : Public works department (PWD) minister Jitin Prasada on Friday directed the officers and engineers to keep the national highways pothole-free with continuous monitoring of the condition of the roads and repair work.

Prasada reviewed the progress of the under-construction and sanctioned national highways in Uttar Pradesh in a meeting held at Tathagat auditorium located in PWD headquarters. He reviewed the progress of 27 road projects of PWD, 32 of National Highways Authority and 7 of the ministry of road transport and highways.

Prasada directed the officers to start construction of the road projects that had been sanctioned but the work was pending, by March 2023. The obstacles in the construction of the roads should be removed on priority basis before starting the construction work, he said.

Delay in the projects would not be tolerated, he said and added that strict action would be taken against the negligent officers. The land acquisition should be completed in coordination with the district administration. The officers of PWD, NHAI and ministry of road transport and highways should hold meeting with the forest department and railways to get required clearance for the construction of the roads, he said.

The officers of NHAI informed that the ring road alignment of Ayodhya and Prayagraj had been completed the construction work would commence soon. The construction of ring road in Lucknow is in progress.

Prasada directed the officers to send the DPRs of the remaining road projects to the central government and get them approved under the annual action plan of the Government of India for the year 2022-23.