Keep social media accounts private, Lucknow police officials tell students

Lucknow police officials on Friday advised school students to keep their Instagram and other social media accounts private and avoid sharing personal details publicly online during a cyber awareness campaign organised in the city. Police officials said similar awareness drives would continue to be organised across schools in Lucknow to promote cyber safety among children and teenagers. (Sourced)

The cyber crime cell of Lucknow police, in collaboration with NGO ‘Prayas’, conducted the programme at Modern Academy School for students of Classes 7 and 8 to educate them about rising cyber frauds, online threats and safe internet practices.

During the session, cyber crime cell head constable Gaurav Shukla cautioned students against clicking suspicious links, downloading unknown APK files or sharing OTPs and banking details online. He explained how cyber fraudsters use fake messages, malicious apps and phishing links to gain access to mobile phones and personal data.

“Children were encouraged to keep their social media accounts private and immediately report any suspicious online activity to their parents or the police,” NGO coordinator Anushangi Khemka said.

Students were also advised against uploading personal photographs, phone numbers, addresses or other sensitive information on public social media profiles.

Officials further warned students against interacting with strangers on online gaming platforms or sharing personal information while gaming, noting that such interactions could lead to cyber bullying, fraud and exploitation.

The programme also included discussions on responsible internet use, digital privacy and ways to identify online scams targeting teenagers.

Representatives of the NGO ‘distributed cyber safety comics, posters and awareness material among students during the event, which was attended by the school principal, teachers and staff members.