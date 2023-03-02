Keep tabs on anti-social element during Holi, other fests: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officers to maintain a vigil on the anti-social elements who might make malicious attempts to provoke members of other communities during Holi festivity.

The UP CM issued these directives while reviewing law and order through videoconferencing on March 2. (HT file)

“The officers should ensure that obscene songs are not played nor colour is thrown on the religious places of other communities during Holi celebration. The revellers should not indulge in such acts that might provoke members of another community,” he said.

“Before granting permission for a procession or an assembly, the officers should take an affidavit from the organisers that they will maintain peace and harmony during the festival celebration. Come down hard with zero tolerance policy towards those who make mischievous statements,” Yogi added.

The CM issued these directives while reviewing law and order through videoconferencing with senior state government officers as well as officers posted at district, range, zone, and divisional levels for peaceful organisation of upcoming festivals including Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Ramzan, Nowruz, Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami. The officers should take help of the media for maintaining peace and harmony, he said.

