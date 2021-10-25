Kejriwal performs ‘aarti’ on banks of Saryu in Ayodhya

LUCKNOW Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal performed ‘aarti’ on the banks of river Saryu amid the chanting of hymns in poll-bound UP’s Ayodhya on Monday.

After the prayers, he sought blessings from seers and was given a yellow robe by them. Mahant Dharam Das had organised the event for the Delhi CM, who shared a video of the ‘aarti’ on Twitter.

Addressing a gathering after the aarti, Kejriwal began his speech with the chant of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

“I am fortunate to be in Ayodhya and seek blessings from Maa Saryu for the prosperity of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and the rest of the country,” he said.

“The country is facing pandemic, but the situation has been under some control over the last few days. With blessings of Maa Saryu and Lord Ram, soon we will be free from this pandemic,” said Kejriwal.

“Our country should have achieved much more, but it is facing several problems. I pray to lord Ram to make ‘Bharat Varsh’ the number one country. Together, 130 crore people of this country, can make this possible,” said Kejriwal.

“I am much younger to many people present here. But with my experience of running the Delhi government over the past five years, I can assure that 130 crore people this country together can make this happen, if they work like a family,” he added.

Kejriwal reached Lucknow on Monday morning and left for Sultanpur, from where he reached Ayodhya on a two-day visit.

Sanjay Singh, AAP’s UP incharge and Rajya Sabha MP, was accompanying the Delhi chief minister.

Kejriwal will stay in Ayodhya on Monday night. According to Vaibhav Maheshwari, AAP state spokesperson, the Delhi CM will pay obeisance to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi and Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi temple on Tuesday.

On Kejriwal’s visit to Ayodhya, BJP MLA from Ayodhya Sadar assembly constituency, Ved Prakash Gupta, said: “AAP was opposing Ram temple. They wanted a university instead of the mandir at Ram Janmabhoomi.”

“Now, in Ayodhya, they are talking about lord Ram. Delhi riots have exposed the AAP. They have no political base in Uttar Pradesh,” said Gupta.

Meanwhile, the Kejriwal-led AAP announced that it would contest the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh due to be held next year. The party informed that it would contest all 403 Assembly seats in the 2022 Assembly elections.

The party formally kicked off its poll campaign in September this year with its senior leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh offering prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi shrine in the temple town of Ayodhya.

The party had also taken out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Ayodhya from the 18th-century mausoleum of Nawab Shujaudaulah to the Gandhi Park.