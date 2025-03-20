Kendriya Vidyalaya on SGPGI campus to be shut in phased manner

LUCKNOW The Kendriya Vidyalaya on Lucknow SGPGI campus will soon be shut in a phased manner without causing inconvenience to students enrolled in the institution. Post-closure, the school building will be utilised by the PGI for its purposes. After the SGPGI came into being in Lucknow, the school was set up with the sole purpose of catering to children of doctors and other employees of the institute. (Sourced)

“After the SGPGI came into being in Lucknow, the school was set up with the sole purpose of catering to children of doctors and other employees of the PGI. Currently, we are spending around ₹7 crore annually on salaries to the school staff while 10 to 15 kids of our staff study in the school,” said SGPGIMS director Prof RK Dhiman, confirming the development.

“Most of the students at KV, SGPGI, come from outside our campus. There is a security issue also. During an audit, an objection was raised over running this school as it puts a burden on the PGI exchequer. The matter was discussed threadbare in the general body meeting of the PGI too,” he said.

“As only 10 to 15 children of SGPGI staff study here, and most of the pupils are outsiders, it was decided to close down the school in a phased manner. The interests of the kids studying in the school will be protected, so that parents do not face any hardship,” the Dhiman told HT.

As per the school’s website, 319 boys and 328 girls are enrolled here. There are 28 employees with the school.

This Kendriya Vidyalaya is situated on Rae Bareli road in the green environment of SGPGI campus. According to the school website, KV was established in 1987-88 with admissions given from classes I to 8. Now, it runs classes from I to12. The school offers science and humanities subjects in +2 stage. Computer literacy programmes from classes I to 12 are also run. In the science stream, the subjects are - physics, chemistry, biology, English, maths, Hindi/computer Science.