Keshav Prasad Maurya named U.P. legislative council leader

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will be the new leader of the House in the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Parishad.

This was decided after Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh relinquished the post on August 9, officials said.

Vidhan Parishad chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh on Wednesday recognised Maurya as the leader of the House in Vidhan Parishad after accepting the resignation of Swatantra Dev Singh. Principal secretary, Vidhan Parishad, Rajesh Singh later issued orders in this regard.

The development is being seen as an elevation in the political stature of Maurya who was brought to the Upper House after he lost his Sirathu assembly seat to the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate.

Then deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma was the Leader of the House in the Vidhan Parishad in the first term of the Yogi Adityanath government. There were speculations that Sharma who was dropped from the Council of Ministers in Yogi 2.0 might regain the post in the Vidhan Parishad.

