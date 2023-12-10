KGMU convocation: Governor stressess on improving doctor-patient ratio

It is important to improve the doctor- patient and para-medical-patient ratio in the country, said governor Anandiben Patel while addressing the 19th convocation of the King George’s Medical University on Sunday.

governor Anandiben Patel with medal winners at KGMU Convocation ceremony on Sunday. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She said, “In the last 8 to 9 years there has been a considerable rise in MBBS seats from 50,000 to one lakh and many hospitals were made. But the doctor patient ratio is still considered poor and needs improvement.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

She also said that more research is needed in the field of Ayurved and Yog.

“Modern medicine has not gathered much details about intricate human body which Ayurved has explained in detail years ago. Acharya Charak has written about body, medicine and gynaecology much before others. Our Ayurved and Yog is still significant hence more research in these field will help mankind,” the governor said.

She said that institutions should work on research in Homeopathy, Ayurved, Yog, Unani, Siddha to promote overall health, a concept which is popular now. KGMU should also focus upon research in this direction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She asked institutions to do research on new diseases troubling people while giving example of tomato fever, covid and its variants. She said KGMU that was graded A+ by National Assessment and Acreditation Council (NAAC) should strike hard for A++ rating.

Addressing the gathering of medal winners and passing out candidates the governor said, “I am happy to know that maximum medals went to women. I have gone to convocations of 25 universities and over 80% medals and awards are taken by daughters. Universities have 50:50 male-female student ratio and this should reflect in results too. Otherwise, in future, only girls might feature in medal or award list.”

“Women have the basic qualities of becoming a doctor and thus become better doctors and excel in medical field ahead of men,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Good health is a gift of God. It can be achieved with healthy lifestyle. Buddha said keeping our body in good health is a duty, else we won’t be able to keep the brain strong. Keeping a good routine is important to get good health,” said the governor.

Vice chancellor of KGMU Prof Sonia Nityanand and other senior faculty were present at the convocation ceremony.