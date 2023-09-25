KGMU docs remove 1.5 kg tumour from infant’s abdomen

Doctors of the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) here successfully operated upon a two-month-old baby boy and removed 1.5-kg tumour from his body. It was a tricky surgery as the tumour was very large. (For Representation)

“The lump was visible. On operating, we found the tumour in the abdomen located near kidney and major vessels were compressed. The baby from Khorabad village in Gorakhpur had a huge lump in abdomen since birth,” said Prof JD Rawat, HoD, paediatric surgery, at KGMU.

Prof Rawat, who led the team with Dr Anand Pandey, Dr Muni, Dr Satish Verma from anesthesia and staff nurse Sudha, said, “The baby boy is normal now and will get back to normal life soon.” The baby was operated upon on August 29. Dr Rawat said it was a tricky surgery as the tumour was very large. The operation took around 2.30 hours, he added.

“The lump weighed around 1.5 kg and the weight of the baby was around 6 kg. Special care was needed after the surgery as the patient developed body swelling, including fluid in the abdomen. After supportive management for about three weeks, the patient is now fine and ready for discharge from the hospital,” said Prof Rawat.