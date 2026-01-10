KGMU doctor arrested in sexual exploitation, religious conversion case

The Lucknow police on Friday arrested Rameezuddin Nayak alias Rameez Malik, 31, a senior resident doctor accused of sexually exploiting his 28-year-old colleague on the pretext of marriage and forcing her to undergo religious conversion. The accused doctor, Rameezuddin Nayak alias Rameez Malik, in police custody on Friday evening. (HT)

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Vishwajeet Srivastava said the absconding accused carrying a reward of ₹50,000 was arrested by a joint team of the Lucknow (west) surveillance unit and Chowk police near the City Station gate. “Malik, who is pursuing MD in pathology at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), had been evading arrest since the registration of the FIR and was hiding in the Thakurganj area of the city,” the DCP said.

According to police, the case was registered at Chowk police station on December 23, 2025, based on a complaint filed by the victim, who is also an MD pathology student at KGMU. The complainant alleged that Malik repeatedly established physical relations with her on the promise of marriage, forced her to undergo an abortion without her consent and coerced her into religious conversion.

Officials said that during the investigation, police found that the accused had allegedly committed similar offences against another student from Agra Medical College as well. The probe also revealed the alleged involvement of Malik’s family members in pressuring both the victims and facilitating the offences.

The FIR was registered under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (sexual intercourse obtained through deceitful means, including a false promise of marriage), Section 89 (causing miscarriage without a woman’s consent), Section 351(1) (criminal intimidation), and Sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021.

Malik’s father Salimuddin, 70, and mother Khateeja, 67, were arrested on January 5 and sent to judicial custody. Other associates whose names surfaced during the probe are also under the scanner, police said.

Officials said Malik had been booked under multiple serious sections related to rape, criminal conspiracy, coercion and unlawful religious conversion, and that further legal action was underway.