Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / KGMU first in India to have pathogen reduction technology
lucknow news

KGMU first in India to have pathogen reduction technology

PRT is currently in use in Europe and US, and the KGMU will be the first in India to use this technology, which can kill viruses that we currently may not even be aware of, says Tulika Chandra, HoD, transfusion medicine at the KGMU
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 10:01 PM IST
The use of this technology will ensure higher safety levels for patients undergoing blood transfusion . (Pic for representation)

LUCKNOW Pathogen reduction technology (PRT), a proactive approach for improving blood transfusion safety, will soon be available at the King George’s Medical University, which will be first in the country to introduce this technology.

Prof Tulika Chandra, HoD, transfusion medicine at the KGMU made an announcement to this effect on Friday during a programme on National Voluntary Blood Donation Day.

Governor Anandiben Patel, the chief guest of the function, felicitated 43 individuals and organisations for their contribution in the field of voluntary blood and plasma donation. Medical education minister Suresh Khanna and law minister Brijesh Pathak were also present on the occasion.

“Even if one per cent of UP’s population does voluntary blood donation, there will be no shortage of blood for patients in the state,” said the governor.

“PRT is currently in use in Europe and US, and the KGMU will be the first in India to use this technology, which can kill viruses that we currently may not even be aware of,” said Chandra. She said the use of this technology will ensure higher safety levels for patients undergoing blood transfusion with blood issued from the KGMU.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Allahabad high court grants protection from arrest to former Uttar Pradesh governor Aziz Qureshi

Another incident rocksGorakhpur as wine shopsalesman beaten to death

Yogi Adityanath distributes appointment letters to naib tehsildars

4 killed, 10 injured in explosion at UP factory manufacturing firecrackers
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP