KGMU first in India to have pathogen reduction technology

LUCKNOW Pathogen reduction technology (PRT), a proactive approach for improving blood transfusion safety, will soon be available at the King George’s Medical University, which will be first in the country to introduce this technology.

Prof Tulika Chandra, HoD, transfusion medicine at the KGMU made an announcement to this effect on Friday during a programme on National Voluntary Blood Donation Day.

Governor Anandiben Patel, the chief guest of the function, felicitated 43 individuals and organisations for their contribution in the field of voluntary blood and plasma donation. Medical education minister Suresh Khanna and law minister Brijesh Pathak were also present on the occasion.

“Even if one per cent of UP’s population does voluntary blood donation, there will be no shortage of blood for patients in the state,” said the governor.

“PRT is currently in use in Europe and US, and the KGMU will be the first in India to use this technology, which can kill viruses that we currently may not even be aware of,” said Chandra. She said the use of this technology will ensure higher safety levels for patients undergoing blood transfusion with blood issued from the KGMU.