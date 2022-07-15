Kheri case: HC completes hearing, reserves judgement on Ashish Mishra’s bail plea

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Friday completed hearing in the bail application of Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the October 3, 2021, Lakhimpur Kheri violence, and reserved the judgment.

Ashish Mishra is the son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra. A single judge bench of Justice Krishan Pahal on Friday completed hearing in bail application of Ashish Mishra. Additional advocate general Vinod Kumar Shahi appeared on behalf of the state government.

Eight people, including four farmers, a journalist and three BJP workers were killed and several others injured in Tikunia violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on October 3, 2021. Two vehicles were set on fire by agitated farmers.