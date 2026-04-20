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Kidnapped Badaun infant rescued after wedding abduction, five held

The child, Saurabh, son of farmer Bhukhan Prajapati, was asleep in a room near the wedding venue at Monarch Farm House in Islamnagar when a woman allegedly abducted him on April 16. Police on Sunday arrested five accused, including three women, in connection with the trafficking racket.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 07:43 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Meerut
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A one-year-old boy kidnapped from a wedding ceremony in Badaun has been safely recovered as police dismantle a child trafficking network that allegedly sold the infant for 70,000. The breakthrough came after the mastermind unknowingly shared selfies with the child’s aunt, providing the crucial lead that unravelled the entire operation.

Representational image (Sourced)

The child, Saurabh, son of farmer Bhukhan Prajapati, was asleep in a room near the wedding venue at Monarch Farm House in Islamnagar when a woman allegedly abducted him on April 16. Police on Sunday arrested five accused, including three women, in connection with the trafficking racket.

Police scanned footage from nearly 200 CCTV cameras at the wedding venue. A suspicious vehicle seen outside was traced to Munesh, a resident of Bhopatpur village in Bulandshahr, who was subsequently arrested and the vehicle recovered.

During interrogation, Munesh disclosed that he attended the wedding with his relative Khushboo, identified as the alleged mastermind. Khushboo, a nurse at a private hospital near Bilsi with ANM training, allegedly blended into the ceremony, identified the sleeping child, and abducted him.

Those arrested include Khushboo from Ramnagar village in Bulandshahr; Munesh from Bhopatpur village; Dinesh from Sukhdham Colony in Agra; Pooja, wife of Mukesh; and Babli, wife of Sonu, a resident of Tajganj in Agra. Munesh has a prior criminal case registered against him.

Saurabh was reunited with his mother, Shanti, who broke down in tears. He is the youngest of her three children, with two elder siblings, Avi and Dhruv.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Kidnapped Badaun infant rescued after wedding abduction, five held
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Kidnapped Badaun infant rescued after wedding abduction, five held
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