A one-year-old boy kidnapped from a wedding ceremony in Badaun has been safely recovered as police dismantle a child trafficking network that allegedly sold the infant for ₹70,000. The breakthrough came after the mastermind unknowingly shared selfies with the child’s aunt, providing the crucial lead that unravelled the entire operation.

Representational image (Sourced)

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The child, Saurabh, son of farmer Bhukhan Prajapati, was asleep in a room near the wedding venue at Monarch Farm House in Islamnagar when a woman allegedly abducted him on April 16. Police on Sunday arrested five accused, including three women, in connection with the trafficking racket.

Police scanned footage from nearly 200 CCTV cameras at the wedding venue. A suspicious vehicle seen outside was traced to Munesh, a resident of Bhopatpur village in Bulandshahr, who was subsequently arrested and the vehicle recovered.

During interrogation, Munesh disclosed that he attended the wedding with his relative Khushboo, identified as the alleged mastermind. Khushboo, a nurse at a private hospital near Bilsi with ANM training, allegedly blended into the ceremony, identified the sleeping child, and abducted him.

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{{^usCountry}} The child was transported to Agra via Kasganj, with a digital payment made at a petrol pump, another clue that helped investigators. He was taken to the house of Khushboo’s maternal uncle, Dinesh, in Sukhdham Colony, and handed over to Sonu Shakya in exchange for ₹70,000. An advance payment of ₹20,000 was made online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The child was transported to Agra via Kasganj, with a digital payment made at a petrol pump, another clue that helped investigators. He was taken to the house of Khushboo’s maternal uncle, Dinesh, in Sukhdham Colony, and handed over to Sonu Shakya in exchange for ₹70,000. An advance payment of ₹20,000 was made online. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sonu and his wife, childless for 12 years, had allegedly been in contact with Khushboo, who claimed she could arrange a child through her hospital connections. After receiving the child, Sonu conducted a head-shaving ritual and religious ceremonies at home. Sonu is currently absconding while his wife has been arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sonu and his wife, childless for 12 years, had allegedly been in contact with Khushboo, who claimed she could arrange a child through her hospital connections. After receiving the child, Sonu conducted a head-shaving ritual and religious ceremonies at home. Sonu is currently absconding while his wife has been arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A breakthrough came when Khushboo befriended the child’s aunt and shared selfies using her mobile phone. The aunt recognised Khushboo in the CCTV footage and provided her phone number to the police. Surveillance of this number, combined with digital payment records, led investigators to the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A breakthrough came when Khushboo befriended the child’s aunt and shared selfies using her mobile phone. The aunt recognised Khushboo in the CCTV footage and provided her phone number to the police. Surveillance of this number, combined with digital payment records, led investigators to the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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Those arrested include Khushboo from Ramnagar village in Bulandshahr; Munesh from Bhopatpur village; Dinesh from Sukhdham Colony in Agra; Pooja, wife of Mukesh; and Babli, wife of Sonu, a resident of Tajganj in Agra. Munesh has a prior criminal case registered against him.

Saurabh was reunited with his mother, Shanti, who broke down in tears. He is the youngest of her three children, with two elder siblings, Avi and Dhruv.

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