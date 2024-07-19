Kin of deceased rape victim block street in Lucknow; demand compensation

The family and kin of a 14-year old Rahimabad girl took to streets, after her alleged rape and murder, blocking the Lucknow-Hardoi highway on Friday. The angry villagers placed the body of the minor at Rahimabad crossing and raised anti-police slogans, demanding the killers of the girl be hanged. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Consequently, traffic on the road remained affected for three hours. The protestors did not budge and remained adamant on their demands.

A 14-year-old girl from Unnao, who had been working as a caretaker at a govt teacher’s house in SGPGI area for the past six months, died on July 15 under mysterious circumstances. Her family alleged that she was raped and murdered by the teacher and his aides.

After family members staged a protest, police arrested the accused teacher Saurabh Singh on Thursday. On July 15, she experienced a sudden seizure and was taken to hospital, where she was declared dead. Singh then informed the girl’s family.

On receiving information about the jam, ADCP West Vishwajit Srivastava reached the spot. He tried to convince the family members but in vain.

Police were called from three different police stations to handle the situation.

They further demanded that the victim’s family be given land in the Gram Sabha, government housing and financial assistance for the family. After the assurance that their list of demands would be sent to higher officials in the state government for approval, the family agreed and the blockade was removed.