Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Kin yet to identify bodies of 4 UP residents killed in Pokhara crash

Kin yet to identify bodies of 4 UP residents killed in Pokhara crash

lucknow news
Published on Jan 21, 2023 01:43 AM IST

“We are tired and traumatized. We have lost someone dear to us and are yet to perform the last rites. I request the Indian government to help us get the bodies of our dear ones,” says Abhinesh Kushwaha, brother of Abhishek Kushwaha

Family members of the four Indians, who died in Sunday’s Nepal plane crash. Even 96 hours after they were sent to Kathmandu by Ghazipur district administration, the kin are clueless about the bodies of their loved ones. (Sourced)
ByOliver Fredrick

VARANASI Days after they reached Kathmandu to identify four of the five Indians killed in the Nepal plane crash, family members were yet to make a successful identification of these victims from among the 25 bodies shown to them, people aware of the matter said.

The five Indian nationals were among 72 aboard the Yeti Airlines flight YT-691, which crashed into a gorge while on approach to the airport at the tourist town of Pokhara.

The deceased Indians have been identified as Sonu Jaiswal (35), Anil Kumar Rajbhar (27), Abhishek Kushwaha (27), Vishal Sharma (22) — all residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur who were together on a holiday — and Sanjay Jaiswal (26) from Bihar’s Sitamarhi.

“We are tired and traumatized. We have lost someone dear to us and are yet to perform the last rites. I request the Indian government to help us get the bodies of our dear ones,” said Abhinesh Kushwaha, brother of Abhishek Kushwaha.

“If we are not able to identify the bodies, DNA sampling will be done which is a time-taking process,” he added.

The family members will now be shown the remaining bodies on Saturday, an official told news agency PTI. However, handovers will take time and if DNA sampling is required, it will cause more delay, they added.

Vijay Jaiswal, relative of Sonu Jaiswal who is also in Nepal said, “Today after handing over the 25 bodies identified so far, we will be shown more bodies for identification may be tomorrow.”

He said that the body of Bihar resident Sanjay Jaiswal-- the fifth Indian victim -- has been identified and is likely to be handed over.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Oliver Fredrick

Oliver Fredrick is working in capacity of Senior Correspondent and is based in Lucknow. Other than covering important beats like Railways, Defense, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), District Administration, he loves to write on human interest stories as it gives an instant connect with the readers. In his career of around 10 years, he has done several path-breaking stories which had forced the State Government authorities to take appropriate actions. Prior coming to Lucknow, he was based in Bareilly and was taking care of politically-sensitive West UP districts like Rampur, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Badaun,Muzaffarnagar and others....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP