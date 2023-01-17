Nepali hospitals return bodies from Pokhara air crash to grieving families

Nepali hospital staff began the grim task of handing over bodies to grieving families on Tuesday after a plane with 72 people on board crashed, the country's worst aviation disaster in three decades.

Read more: In world's coldest city temperature is -50 and people are ‘dressed like cabbage'

The Yeti Airlines flight with 68 passengers and four crew plummeted into a steep gorge, smashed into pieces and burst into flames as it approached the central city of Pokhara on Sunday.

All those on board, including six children and 15 foreigners, are believed to have died.

Rescuers have been working almost around the clock extracting human remains from the 300-metre (1,000-foot) deep gorge strewn with twisted plane seats and chunks of fuselage and wing.

Seventy bodies had been retrieved by early Tuesday, police official AK Chhetri told AFP. Another senior official said the day before that the hope of finding anyone alive was "nil".

"We retrieved one body last night. But it was three pieces. We are not sure whether it's three bodies or one body. It will be confirmed only after a DNA test," Chhetri said.

Drones were being used and the search for the two remaining bodies had been expanded to a radius of two to three kilometres (one to two miles), he added.

Read more: Taliban officials buying Elon Musk's Twitter blue tick paid verification: Report

The black boxes from the plane, made by France-based ATR, were handed over to the authorities on Monday, said Bikram Raj Gautam, chief of Pokhara International Airport.

On Tuesday, hospital workers in blue and white protective suits and masks loaded bodies wrapped in plastic onto army trucks as distraught relatives wept and hugged outside.

The trucks then left for the airport, where the bodies would be airlifted back to the capital Kathmandu.

The body of one victim was laid out on a bier covered with orange marigold flowers as mourners filed past offering prayers in the winter sunshine.

"Eight bodies have been handed to families. We will hand over another 14 bodies after completing autopsies here in Pokhara. Forty-eight bodies have been sent to Kathmandu for DNA tests and handover to the families," Chhetri said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON