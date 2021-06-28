Kovind first President to reach Lucknow by train

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday morning became the first Indian head of state to reach Lucknow by train. He arrived at the over 100-year-old Charbagh railway station in the state capital by a special presidential train after a three-day visit to Kanpur and his native village Paraunkh in Kanpur Dehat district.

Railway minister Piyush Goyal thanked the “People’s President” for opting for rail as a mode of transport.

On his Twitter handle, the minister shared the President’s appreciation note on a visitor’s diary at Charbagh railway station. Goyal said this would act as a morale booster and help the Railways keep the wheels of the nation rolling and meet the travel needs post-pandemic.

Officials with Northern Railway called it a historic day. Deepak Kumar, chief public relations officer (CPRO), Northern Railway (NR), said President Ram Nath Kovid was the first serving President to reach Lucknow by train.

The President’s train reached the station at around 11.50am where Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, other politicians and senior railway officers welcomed him at the start of his two-day visit to the state capital.

It was also the first time when CM Yogi Adityanath and UP governor Anandiben Patel visited the Charbagh station during their tenure. On his arrival at the station, the President expressed his gratitude towards the railway staff. He said he had a pleasant and memorable travelling experience. Besides, he said the railways’ contribution in nation-building was unparalleled.

After spending almost 20 minutes at the station, the President left for Raj Bhavan.

The special train composed to facilitate his journey to his native village in UP had departed from Safdarjung railway station in New Delhi on June 25. It was special in the real sense, NR officials said.

The loco pilot (driver) engaged in the train’s operation said it was one of the most luxurious trains and the speed during the entire journey remained between 90km per hour and 110km per hour.

Some officials also said that the train was a transformed version of royal Maharajas’ Express that is the world’s leading luxury tour train in India.

Official said that the royal presidential saloon—a vintage two-coach carriage meant for the Indian President was declared unserviceable in 2016 and was later de-commissioned.

Officials said the royal train comprised 14 bogies. It included one Presidential Suite—the coach is bulletproof, with a double and a twin room and having a capacity of four passengers. It was also equipped with a living area, sofa, writing table, luggage-hold underneath the bed, live television and Wi-fi connectivity. Other than the Presidential Suite, there were other junior suites including Pearl, Agate, Emerald, Turqoise, Ruby, Diamond, Blue Sapphire, Hessonite, Amethyst, Coral, Aquamarine and Sapphire. Officials said that the other suites were occupied by the security personnel and officials who accompanied the President onboard.

The Presidential train left for Delhi after almost an hour. The President is scheduled to leave for Delhi by air on Tuesday evening.