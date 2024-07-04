Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Allahabad HC seeks ASI reply on Agra mosque survey

The Allahabad high court on Thursday asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to file its reply in a suit seeking ASI survey of Jama Masjid of Agra alleging that idols of Thakur Keshavdev, which were worshipped in Krishna Janambhoomi, were brought to Agra by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, who allegedly attacked the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura in 1670, and were buried in the Agra mosque. The court fixed August 5 as the next date of hearing in the case. (For Representation)

The plaintiff had also prayed for the appointment of an advocate commissioner in the case for survey of the mosque. Justice Mayank Kumar Jain was hearing one of the suits related to Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah case which was filed in the name of deity Thakur Keshav Dev Ji, Maharaj Virajman Mandir Katra Keshavdev.

In the suit it was alleged that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb had demolished the temple of Keshavdev in 1670 and buried the idols under the Jama Masjid in Agra.

Earlier, Committee of management Shah Masjidi Idgah had moved an impleadment application requesting the court to add it as a defendant in the suit and during the course of hearing, a copy of the application was provided to the plaintiff in the suit.

The court observed, “An application (A-5) is moved on behalf of plaintiffs to direct the respondent-authority to make S.I.T report as well as archeological survey by the competent authority and Advocate Commissioner be also appointed for making S.I.T report as well as archeological survey by the competent authority. Sri Manoj Kumar Singh, learned counsel for the defendants may file reply to this application by the date fixed.” The court fixed August 5 as the next date of hearing in the case.