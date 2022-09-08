Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Mathura court imposes cost on Hindu petitioner for seeking time

The court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura, on Thursday imposed a cost of ₹200 on a Hindu petitioner for seeking adjournment to file counter affidavit to the application under Order 7 Rule 11 already moved by counsel for the management committee of Shahi Eidgah Masjid located next to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

The petitioner in this case is Lucknow-based lawyer Shailendra Singh who has filed a petition regarding Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue which was listed for hearing on Thursday. Case number 151 of 2021 was listed for hearing on the application moved by the management committee, Shahi Eidgah Masjid in Mathura.

The petitioner Shailendra Singh was asked if he was to argue on the application or intended to file the counter affidavit. Singh moved the adjournment application seeking time to file counter affidavit and the same was allowed by court but on cost of ₹200 because counsel appearing for Shahi Eidgah Masjid opposed the adjournment.

The court fixed September 20, 2022, as the next date of hearing in this case. Shailendra Singh has also filed another petition under sections 91 and 92 of Civil Procedure Code seeking permission to file suit in representative capacity on issue of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and case was listed on Wednesday.

Singh had sought adjournment in that petition too and a cost of ₹500 was imposed on him by the court of additional district judge (court no. 07), Mathura, on Wednesday. With stay order granted by the Allahabad high court last month, no proceedings could take place in the case filed by Ranjana Agnihotri on matter of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi and October 7 was fixed as the next date of hearing.

The high court had granted stay last month against the order passed on May 19, 2022 by the district judge of Mathura in this case filed on September 25, 2020, seeking removal of Shahi Eidgah Masjid and giving back land measuring 13.37 acre to Hindu deity.

The third case listed on Thursday was the one filed by Hindu activist Manish Yadav wherein the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board filed application under Order 7 Rule 11 on Thursday and time was allowed to Hindu petitioner to file their reply and date of September 20 was fixed in the case.

The fourth case was one filed by treasurer of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha Dinesh Sharma bearing no. 174 of 2021 in the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura, wherein the respondents impleaded in the case, including UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, have not been served summons and are yet to appear thus orders were passed for steps to be taken to summon them and October 7 was fixed as the next date of hearing in the case.

