KSSSCI set to introduce advanced breast cancer facilities

The Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute (KSSSCI) in Lucknow is set to establish specialised facilities for the treatment and screening of breast cancer, following expert discussions held during a dissemination workshop on Thursday. Organised by the department of public health at KSSSCI in collaboration with Health Technology Assessment India (HTAIn), the workshop focused on advancing breast cancer care through evidence-based approaches. The workshop, held on Thursday, aimed to share findings from a recent HTA report on breast cancer screening in India and promote informed decision-making in public healthcare.

Dr Pinky Joel, managing director of the National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh, inaugurated the event as chief guest. In her address, she highlighted the critical need for breast cancer awareness and screening, highlighting the role of programmes like Ayushman Arogya Mandir and institutional collaboration in strengthening healthcare delivery. Professor Amitabha Bandyopadhyay from IIT Kanpur, attending as guest of honour, spoke about the potential for innovation through collaboration between IIT Kanpur and KSSSCI, particularly in cancer prevention, diagnostics, and treatment technologies.

A major highlight of the event was the official release of the HTA report on breast cancer screening in India. Dr Ayush Lohia, organising secretary and principal investigator of the HTA project, emphasised that clinical breast examinations by trained health workers could significantly reduce breast cancer mortality. He added that early screening not only saves lives but also lowers the financial burden on families. Dr Lohia concluded by stating that KSSSCI is poised to become a leader in comprehensive breast cancer care in the region.