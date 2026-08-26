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US military says it struck vessel in the Caribbean, killing four

The operation killed four narco-terrorists," the U.S. Southern Command said on X.

Published on: Aug 26, 2026, 06:31:44 IST
Reuters
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The U.S. ​military said on Tuesday four people were killed in a strike on a vessel in the Caribbean, the latest in a series ​of attacks that Washington says target "narco-terrorists" ⁠but human rights groups condemn as ​extrajudicial killings.

President Donald Trump's administration has been striking vessels that it ​accuses of ​transporting narcotics ⁠since September 2025. (AFP)
President Donald Trump's administration has been striking vessels that it ​accuses of ​transporting narcotics ⁠since September 2025. (AFP)

FURTHER DETAILS:

• "Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in narco-trafficking. The operation killed four narco-terrorists," the U.S. Southern Command said on X.

Also read | Tanker with Indian crew was hit by US while drifting in Gulf of Oman, had engine off

• It did ​not identify the individuals or provide details on the location other than to say the vessel was "operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean."

• President Donald Trump's administration has been striking vessels that it ​accuses of ​transporting narcotics ⁠since September 2025.

• The U.S. military's strikes on ​such ⁠vessels in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific have killed more than 210 people.

Also read | Three days, three attacks: How Indian-crewed vessels got caught in fresh US-Iran crossfire

• Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and independent U.N. experts have ⁠called ​the strikes unlawful extrajudicial ​killings.

• The U.S. military said on Monday two people were killed in a strike it launched on a vessel in the Eastern Pacific over the weekend. That strike marked the first in more than two months.

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Home/World News/US Military Says It Struck Vessel In The Caribbean, Killing Four
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