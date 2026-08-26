US military says it struck vessel in the Caribbean, killing four
The operation killed four narco-terrorists," the U.S. Southern Command said on X.
The U.S. military said on Tuesday four people were killed in a strike on a vessel in the Caribbean, the latest in a series of attacks that Washington says target "narco-terrorists" but human rights groups condemn as extrajudicial killings.
FURTHER DETAILS:
• "Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in narco-trafficking. The operation killed four narco-terrorists," the U.S. Southern Command said on X.
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• It did not identify the individuals or provide details on the location other than to say the vessel was "operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean."
• President Donald Trump's administration has been striking vessels that it accuses of transporting narcotics since September 2025.
• The U.S. military's strikes on such vessels in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific have killed more than 210 people.
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• Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and independent U.N. experts have called the strikes unlawful extrajudicial killings.
• The U.S. military said on Monday two people were killed in a strike it launched on a vessel in the Eastern Pacific over the weekend. That strike marked the first in more than two months.