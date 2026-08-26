India stresses border peace key to ties as Doval meets Wang Yi

In a social media statement, the Indian embassy said the special representatives “positively reviewed” the momentum in bilateral ties, in line with directions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and president Xi Jinping, and discussed ways to “make progress on boundary delimitation, while sustaining the ongoing work on transboundary cooperation”.

National security adviser Ajit Doval , India’s special representative, met his Chinese counterpart, foreign minister Wang Yi , for the 25th round of talks under the mechanism established in 2003 to work out a framework for resolving the dispute over the 3,488km border.

India on Tuesday emphasised that peace and tranquillity along the border with China are essential for the overall development of bilateral relations, as the special representatives of the two countries met in Beijing to discuss boundary delimitation and trans-boundary cooperation.

Why is peace along the India-China border important for bilateral relations?

Why is peace along the India-China border important for bilateral relations?

What was discussed during the meeting between Ajit Doval and Wang Yi regarding the India-China border?

What was discussed during the meeting between Ajit Doval and Wang Yi regarding the India-China border?

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The embassy added that both sides discussed expanding bilateral cooperation, maintaining stability, and ensuring peace and tranquillity in border areas.

According to a readout from the external affairs ministry, the Indian side “highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas for the continued development and progress of the bilateral relationship”. The readout added that the special representatives had a “candid and in-depth” exchange on the boundary question and agreed to seek a political settlement in the “context of their overall and long-term interests”.

The two sides noted progress in implementing the consensus reached between Modi and Xi in Kazan in October 2024 and Tianjin in August 2025. They expressed satisfaction at the resumption of people-to-people and cross-border exchanges, including the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and border trade through three designated trading passes.

A statement from China’s foreign ministry said both sides held “in-depth discussions on advancing border demarcation negotiations, strengthening border control, improving mechanisms, and promoting cross-border cooperation”. They reaffirmed their commitment to the political guiding principles finalised in 2005 and agreed to leverage the special representatives mechanism to seek a “fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable comprehensive solution” to the border issue.

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Neither side provided details on progress, if any, on negotiations focused on boundary delimitation and demarcation.

This was the third meeting of the special representatives since India and China reached an understanding in October 2024 to end a standoff in the Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that dragged on for more than four years and took ties to their lowest point since the 1962 border war. That understanding was followed by a meeting between Modi and Xi in Kazan, Russia, where they unveiled measures to normalise ties.

In his opening remarks, Doval described the talks as “very important”, as they were being held ahead of the Brics summit. “I am happy [that] over the past year, our relationship has been steadily returning to normalcy. The normalcy we have witnessed in our relationship has been a direct result of both sides maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” Doval said.

Xi is expected to make his first visit to India in seven years to attend the Brics summit in September. The talks also came weeks after reports of a face-off between Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.

While the Indian side insisted that the state of the border will determine the overall course of bilateral ties, Wang reiterated China’s position of putting the border issue in its “proper place” in the relationship.

Wang noted that institutionalised exchanges and cooperation are gradually resuming and both sides are “jointly committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas”, China’s statement said.

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“Both sides should learn from historical experience, place the border issue in its proper place within bilateral relations, and move forward without stagnation, regression, or deviation...,” Wang said.

Wang added that the stable development of China-India ties meets the aspirations of the Global South as relations have “transcended the bilateral scope and possess global and strategic significance”.

China is willing to work with India to eliminate differences and overcome obstacles to achieve a “harmonious coexistence between the dragon and the elephant”, he said.

Besides discussing regional and international issues, the two sides agreed to hold the 26th meeting of the special representatives in India in 2027.

Doval also met Chinese vice president Han Zheng to discuss ways to strengthen peace and tranquillity in border areas and improve bilateral relations across economic, political, and multilateral spheres.