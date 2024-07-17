Kukrail riverfront development plan still on track, says official

LUCKNOW The plan for reviving Kukrail river remains a priority despite chief minister Yogi Adityanath allaying ‘demolition fears’ of residents in Pant Nagar, Abrar Nagar, Indraprastha Nagar, and Rahim Nagar. The project aims to create a pollution-free green riverfront with a plantation drive on land vacated after the demolition of Akbar Nagar. (File Photo)

“The chief minister reassured residents that their homes will not be demolished. However, this does not mean that the riverfront development plan is shelved. It’s on,” said an official from the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) confirmed.

The project aims to create a pollution-free green riverfront with a plantation drive on land vacated after the demolition of Akbar Nagar. The initiative also includes revitalisation of the river from its origin in Asti village to its confluence with Gomti. The LDA has been tasked with preparing a detailed project report (DPR) to guide these efforts, ensuring minimal damage to the surrounding flora and fauna while balancing development with ecological preservation.

Various government departments are involved in rejuvenating Kukrail river, including restoration of 22 ponds and development of five additional ponds in vicinity. The revival plan includes a thorough overhaul to restore the river’s ecological balance and enhance its overall health. A district administration official emphasized the importance of marking Sautaal lake area in the DPR for its renovation, supported by a remote sensing scientist’s survey.

“The Kukrail river revival project is a dream project of the CM, so it will be a reality. Sautaal Lake, crucial for feeding Kukrail river, will be reclaimed from agricultural use and land encroachment. The rural development department will oversee this process,” said MLA OP Srivastava.

“The comprehensive strategy for Kukrail river aims to address pollution, enhance water quality, and ensure sustainable water flow while maintaining ecological balance. This reflects the commitment of the CM to both development and environmental preservation,” he added.

Infrastructure improvements are also part of the plan. The PWD will construct a culvert on the road to Asti village to improve access and prevent waterlogging. The irrigation department will develop a system from Sharda Canal to ensure consistent water supply to Kukrail river, maintaining low silt levels and high water quality. Coordination with the forest department, which is preparing its own DPR, will prevent duplicative efforts.

Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob said, “The revival of Kukrail river will restore the local ecosystem.”