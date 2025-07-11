Kumbh-like vigil, real-time monitoring in place for Kanwar Yatra

LUCKNOW A multi-layered security and surveillance grid has been put in place for the Kanwar Yatra, the annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva devotees, which commenced from Friday, with a massive deployment of personnel to ensure safety of pilgrims and maintain law and order, stated a release from the chief minister’s media cell. Kanwarias in Ghaziabad, carrying Ganga water from Haridwar, going towards Rajasthan, on Friday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

A network of 29,454 CCTVs has been installed along key Kanwar routes and major congregation points across the state and 395 high-tech drones, including anti-drones and tethered drones, are providing real-time video feeds directly to the DGP headquarters.

These advanced surveillance systems, previously used during the Ram Mandir inauguration and Mahakumbh, are now enhancing real-time monitoring and threat detection.

A state-of-the-art control room, modelled on the Mahakumbh framework, has been established with round-the-clock real-time monitoring capabilities. Elite security forces, including Anti-Terrorism Squad, Rapid Action, and Quick Response Team, have been deployed at ground level along the entire Yatra route to ensure maximum vigilance, stated the release.

“Technology is being leveraged at every level to ensure the comfort, safety and smooth experience of devotees. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has reviewed all preparations and issued strict instructions to ensure flawless arrangements for security, healthcare, sanitation, drinking water and traffic management. Drawing inspiration from the Mahakumbh security model, similar protocols have been implemented across the Kanwar Yatra corridors,” emphasized authorities.

Tethered drones, which hover in a fixed position for extended periods, are proving particularly effective in monitoring dense crowds and enabling quick response in case of emergencies. “A modern control room has been established at the DGP headquarters to provide 24/7 real-time monitoring of the Yatra and Shiv temples to bolster security,” they added.

They stated a dedicated eight-member social media surveillance team is on high alert. This team continuously monitors online platforms for rumours, misleading information and sensitive posts, promptly alerting district officials and ensuring swift removal of objectionable content. A separate control room team monitors inputs from electronic media, UP112 and other communication channels to ensure seamless coordination and prompt responses, they added.

Officias stated the state government has deployed a large-scale police and paramilitary force. “A total of 587 gazetted officers, 2,040 inspectors, 13,520 sub-inspectors and 39,965 constables have been assigned duty. In addition, 1,486 women sub-inspectors and 8,541 women constables are on the ground to maintain law and order. The deployment also includes 50 companies of PAC and central forces, along with 1,424 home guards,” they informed.

For effective interstate coordination, a dedicated WhatsApp group comprising officials from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan has been created. This group facilitates real-time information exchange on route conditions, security updates and crowd management strategies.