Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Kushinagar airport: Akhilesh attacks BJP for ‘calling SP’s work its own’
lucknow news

Kushinagar airport: Akhilesh attacks BJP for ‘calling SP’s work its own’

A Samajwadi Party statement said the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in 2016 had sanctioned ₹207 crore for the Kushinagar airport and the Bhumi Pujan (a ceremony for the project’s start) was held on April 3, 2016. It also said the BJP government in its entire tenure did not do even one public welfare development work
Akhilesh Yadav said tourism and economic activities in east UP would get a boost after the ‘Kushinagar airport’ initiated by the SP government became operational. (HT)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 12:33 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Lucknow: On the eve of the Kushinagar international airport’s scheduled inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav gave credit to the previous SP government for the airport and attacked the BJP government “for calling SP government’s work as its own.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Kushinagar international airport (physically from Kushinagar) on Wednesday in the presence of many international dignitaries, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.

In a tweet with pictures of the inside and outside of the terminal building, Akhilesh said: “The tourism and economic activities will get a boost after the ‘Kushinagar airport’ initiated by the SP government becomes operational. The BJP should take inspiration from the public interest works of the SP government instead of merely making a record of inaugurating the SP government’s projects”.

He hashtagged the tweet “SaPa ka kaam janata ke naam (SP’s works dedicated to people”.

Later, in a statement, SP state spokesperson and former minister in Akhilesh cabinet Rajendra Chaudhary said: “The previous SP government--for the development and prosperity of the state--took several decisions and paved the way for the state’s prosperity. The then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in 2016 had sanctioned 207 crore for the airport and the Bhumi Pujan (a ceremony for the project’s start) was held on April 3, 2016.”

He said that once the airport became operational, it would boost tourism and economic activities in the entire eastern UP region and added: “The BJP government in its entire tenure did not do even one public welfare development work and in the last four and a half years only re-laid foundation stones of the project for which the foundation was laid by the SP government.”

