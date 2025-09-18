Kushinagar: Ex-principal, 2 sons held for Class 8 student’s murder

The former principal of a residential Sanskrit school in Kushinagar, his two sons and the serving principal have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Class 8 student whose body was found hanging from a staircase on September 12, police said on Wednesday. The body was found hanging from a staircase on September 12. (For representation)

According to officials, former principal Raghunath Pandey (65), along with his sons Shivam Pandey and Ramnath Pandey, strangled the boy after he resisted their attempts to force him into unnatural sexual acts. To mislead investigators, they allegedly hanged the body to make it appear as suicide. The serving principal, Awadhesh Dwivedi, has been booked for negligence of duty.

Kushinagar SP Santosh Mishra said Raghunath Pandey, who was addicted to obscene videos and residing on the campus, killed the boy fearing exposure after the student threatened to tell his parents about his behaviour.

According to officials, the autopsy report confirmed that the student had been physically assaulted and strangled, leading to his death. Police swung into action, arrested the four suspects, and collected forensic evidence along with witness statements to reconstruct the sequence of events.

The incident sparked outrage and renewed concerns about the safety of students, with parents and activists demanding stricter preventive measures and stronger accountability mechanisms to protect children in residential schools.