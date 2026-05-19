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Labourer killed, two injured after school boundary wall collapses in UP's Sultanpur

Labourer killed, two injured after school boundary wall collapses in UP's Sultanpur

Published on: May 19, 2026 04:44 pm IST
PTI |
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Sultanpur , A labourer was killed and two others were injured after a dilapidated boundary wall of a primary school collapsed on them in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district on Tuesday, officials said.

Labourer killed, two injured after school boundary wall collapses in UP's Sultanpur

The incident took place at Primary School Banpurwa in the Dostpur police station area.

The deceased was identified as Hariram alias Samaru , a resident of Katgharapatti village.

According to officials, Hariram's house was adjacent to the school boundary wall. He had got soil dumped near the wall for filling work at his house.

After most of the soil was shifted inside the house using a JCB machine, Hariram and two others were removing the remaining soil from near the wall when the dilapidated structure suddenly collapsed, burying them under the debris.

Hariram died on the spot, while the injured, identified as Khushi Ram and Reema , both residents of the same village, were taken to hospital for treatment.

Villagers alleged negligence on the part of the local village head, claiming that the school wall had been in a dilapidated condition for a long time and posed a constant risk of an accident.

 
sultanpur uttar pradesh
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Labourer killed, two injured after school boundary wall collapses in UP's Sultanpur
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Labourer killed, two injured after school boundary wall collapses in UP's Sultanpur
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