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Lakhimpur Kheri: NEET aspirant dies by suicide, family cites paper leak shock

Inspector Rajesh Kumar Singh said a police team reached the spot and carried out initial investigation. The body was sent for postmortem examination. “No suicide note was recovered from the spot. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step,” Singh said.

Published on: May 14, 2026 08:27 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri
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A 20-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Thursday, with family members linking the incident to stress following the recent NEET examination cancellation.

Representational image (Sourced)

The deceased, a resident of Hasanpur Katauli village under Isanagar police limits, was found hanging from the ceiling at his residence in Gangotrinagar locality of Lakhimpur city on Thursday morning.

According to police, the youth had returned to his Lakhimpur residence on Wednesday from his native village. When he did not open his room till late on Thursday, other residents informed his family and later alerted the police.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar Singh said a police team reached the spot and carried out initial investigation. The body was sent for postmortem examination. “No suicide note was recovered from the spot. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step,” Singh said.

The grieving father of the deceased alleged that his son was under severe mental stress after the NEET examination was cancelled following reports of a paper leak.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lakhimpur Kheri: NEET aspirant dies by suicide, family cites paper leak shock
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lakhimpur Kheri: NEET aspirant dies by suicide, family cites paper leak shock
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