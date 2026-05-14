Lakhimpur Kheri: NEET aspirant dies by suicide, family cites paper leak shock

A 20-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Thursday, with family members linking the incident to stress following the recent NEET examination cancellation.

Representational image (Sourced)

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The deceased, a resident of Hasanpur Katauli village under Isanagar police limits, was found hanging from the ceiling at his residence in Gangotrinagar locality of Lakhimpur city on Thursday morning.

According to police, the youth had returned to his Lakhimpur residence on Wednesday from his native village. When he did not open his room till late on Thursday, other residents informed his family and later alerted the police.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar Singh said a police team reached the spot and carried out initial investigation. The body was sent for postmortem examination. “No suicide note was recovered from the spot. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step,” Singh said.

The grieving father of the deceased alleged that his son was under severe mental stress after the NEET examination was cancelled following reports of a paper leak.

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{{^usCountry}} “My son was undergoing serious mental stress after the recently held NEET exams were cancelled. This was his third attempt and he was hopeful of clearing it this time, but the cancellation left him deeply shocked,” he told media persons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My son was undergoing serious mental stress after the recently held NEET exams were cancelled. This was his third attempt and he was hopeful of clearing it this time, but the cancellation left him deeply shocked,” he told media persons. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Echoing similar concerns, the deceased’s uncle alleged that the youth was visibly disturbed after reports of the NEET paper leak and the subsequent cancellation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Echoing similar concerns, the deceased’s uncle alleged that the youth was visibly disturbed after reports of the NEET paper leak and the subsequent cancellation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The youth is survived by his parents and an elder married sister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The youth is survived by his parents and an elder married sister. {{/usCountry}}

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