Lakhimpur Kheri: Police recover third vehicle allegedly present in convoy of Ashish Mishra

The Lakhimpur Kheri police on Tuesday evening recovered the third vehicle that was said to be present in the convoy of Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni, when violence broke out after a jeep allegedly mowed down four farmers near Banbirpur village under the Tikunia police station limits on October 3, police officials said on Wednesday.

The officials said three vehicles were present in the convoy of the minister’s son and two of them— a jeep and a SUV— were torched by a mob while the third vehicle had been missing after the incident. The Union minister and his son have repeatedly denied the involvement of Ashish Mishra or his presence at the site of the incident.

An official said the third four-wheeler was seized and its forensic examination was being conducted. He said the vehicle that had been recovered now was said to be owned by a local politician, but its registration was in the name of an NRI from whom the politician had purchased it a few months before. He said the vehicle owner has been summoned so that he can be questioned about the incident and the presence of his vehicle at the spot.

“Other than the local politician, eight other people have been summoned to record their statements in connection with the incident,” the official said.

So far, the police have arrested 10 accused, including Ashish Mishra and his two alleged accomplices Luv Kush and Ashish Pandey, in connection with the first FIR registered for the violence that erupted after mowing down of the four farmers. Ashish Mishra was named in this FIR lodged by a farmer Jagjeet Singh while the names of the other accused surfaced during investigation.

The police also initiated investigation in the second FIR registered by local BJP corporator Sumit Jaiswal in connection with the killing of four other persons, including two BJP workers, a journalist and a driver, in the violence that erupted after the vehicle in the convoy of the minister’s son allegedly mowed down the four farmers.