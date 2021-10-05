Lakhimpur violence: Mortal remains of three farmers cremated

LUCKNOW/LAKHIMPUR KHERI/BAHRAICH A pall of gloom descended over the villages of Terai region near Tikunia in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday as the mortal remains of three of the farmers, who were allegedly mowed down by an SUV during a protest on Sunday, were cremated at their native places. The family of the fourth one demanded a second post-mortem examination of the body, said officials.

Satnam Singh, a farmer, lit the pyre of his only son Lovepreet Singh, 18, in Palia area of Lakhimpur Kheri in the morning. Villagers helped the family clear a patch on the paddy field where the teenager’s body was kept amid the presence of senior police officers.

A few kilometres away in Dhaurara area of Lakhimpur Kheri, more than 200 Sikh men assembled on a field where another deceased farmer, Nachhatar Singh, 50, was cremated. One of his two sons, Mandeep Singh, a jawan in the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSSB) performed the last rites.

“We never imagined this kind of an end to my father’s life. He was killed for speaking for the cause of farmers and we will remember this,” said Mandeep.

On Monday, family members of the deceased had refused to cremate the bodies and staged protest over the Lakhimpur incident. They relented after the government announced ₹45 lakh compensation to the family of deceased farmers, jobs to them and swift investigation into the violence.

On Tuesday morning, family members of Lovepreet Singh of Palia and Nachhatar Singh of Dhaurara had also refused to perform the last rites, alleging that the administration may tamper with the post-mortem report post cremation.

Senior police officials were rushed to the spot and the families agreed for cremation after assurances by the authorities. Cheques of the compensation amount were handed over to the family members of Lovepreet and Nacchatar Singh by the evening and a team under the additional SP was formed to investigate the case.

In the adjoining Bahraich district, family members cremated Daljeet Singh amidst heavy police presence. His 14-year-old son Rajdeep lit the pyre. ASP (rural) Ashok Kumar and other local officers were present during the cremation. Singh’s wife and 20-year-old daughter also attended the funeral from a distance.

Meanwhile, family members of Gurvinder SIngh, 18, of Mohraniya village in Bahraich, refused to cremate his body alleging that the farmer was shot dead and the post-mortem report did not reveal this.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait reached the spot to speak to the family members. Considering the demand of the family, the local administration agreed for a second post-mortem of the body by experts.

ASP (rural), Bahraich, Ashok Kumar said a panel of doctors had been deputed for the second post-mortem examination of the body.