Larvae samples collected in Kanpur sent to SGPGI for Zika virus detection

KANPUR To contain the spread of Zika virus, a major operation was underway in Pokharpur and Pardevanpurwa localities of Kanpur’s Chakeri area under the supervision of specialists from Lucknow. The operation included sanitisation, anti-larvae spray, identification of fever patients, screening of seriously ill people and pregnant women.

The team collected 12 mosquitoes and larvae samples from 12 houses in the area and sent them for genetic testing to the SGPGI (Lucknow) to ascertain if these were carriers of the virus, said health department officials.

These localities were divided into 10 zones and a team of the malaria control department was destroying the source of mosquito breeding, they said.

The genetic analysis would help understand the kind of fever these mosquitoes could spread, said a health official, adding the report was expected in three days.

Zika virus is transmitted to people primarily through the bite of an infected Aedes species mosquito. These are the same mosquitoes that spread dengue and chikungunya viruses.

Meanwhile, samples of a few people suffering from fever were collected in the city. These would be tested for Zika virus, malaria and dengue.

The health department implemented the SOPs it adopted for containment zones. Chief medical officer (Kanpur) Nepal Singh said the focus was on making the area mosquito free. “We have collected the mosquitoes and sampled them. Till the mosquito breeding sources are not destroyed, the possibility of the spread of virus will always remain,” he said.

Health department teams were also working on finding the source of Zika virus in Kanpur, which infected a 57-year-old warrant officer of the Indian Air Force. The officials said two possibilities were being explored, - one someone brought the virus from outside Kanpur and the virus, including the dengue one, had mutated.

“It is important for us to ascertain how the IAF personnel was infected with this virus. We have sent five more samples for Zika virus test. The 22 others sent earlier tested negative,” said the CMO.

Uttar Pradesh had on Sunday reported the first case of Zika virus. The case was reported from Kanpur after a warrant officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) was diagnosed with it.

The officer had been suffering from fever for the past many days and was also admitted to the Air Force Hospital in the city. His blood sample was collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, after the latter began showing some mysterious symptoms, said the CMO.