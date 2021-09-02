Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Launch intensive sanitation drive across UP, CM tells officials
lucknow news

Launch intensive sanitation drive across UP, CM tells officials

Nodal officers will also monitor relief and rescue work in the flood-hit districts of Uttar Pradesh, says Yogi
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 10:50 PM IST
Health workers, including ASHA and Anganwadi, should be activated to monitor the situation in villages, said the CM. (Pic for representation)

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to launch an intensive sanitation drive across UP in view of dengue cases in various districts.

He issued directives for sending a nodal officer in all districts to review sanitation work. The nodal officers will also monitor relief and rescue work in the flood-hit districts, said the CM while reviewing the situation in the districts during a high level meeting with the senior officers.

“Low-lying areas are water-logged during the rainy session. The outbreak of dengue has been reported in some districts and the spread of malaria looms large. Sanitation drive should be launched to check the spread of mosquito- borne and viral diseases,” said Yogi Adityanath.

Health workers, including ASHA and Anganwadi, should be activated to monitor the situation in villages. The rural development department, urban development department, women and child development department, health and family welfare department, medical education department should work in coordination to launch special sanitation and health protection drive across the state, he added.

To enlighten people on how to protect themselves from disease, information and education programmes should be organised in the rural areas. Pure drinking water should be supplied to people and chlorine tablets should be distributed in residential areas, said the CM.

RELATED STORIES

Sanitation drive should be also launched in schools run by the basic shiksha parishad. All drives to protect people from disease and flood should be launched in the mission mode in all the 75 districts, he said.

A state government officer said river Sharda was flowing above the danger level at Paliyakala in Lakhimpur Kheri while Ghaghra was above the danger level in Ballia. Rapti was flowing above danger level in Siddharthnagar and Gorakhpur districts and the embankments were safe, said Yogi Adityanath.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Now, cases of leptospirosis to fore in Mathura

Antibodies also develop a month after 2nd dose of Covid vax: Study

UP CM orders cleanliness campaign in state after suspected dengue deaths

IIT-BHU preparing to start B Tech 1st year course in Hindi medium
TRENDING TOPICS
Sidharth Shukla
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP