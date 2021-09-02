Launch intensive sanitation drive across UP, CM tells officials

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to launch an intensive sanitation drive across UP in view of dengue cases in various districts.

He issued directives for sending a nodal officer in all districts to review sanitation work. The nodal officers will also monitor relief and rescue work in the flood-hit districts, said the CM while reviewing the situation in the districts during a high level meeting with the senior officers.

“Low-lying areas are water-logged during the rainy session. The outbreak of dengue has been reported in some districts and the spread of malaria looms large. Sanitation drive should be launched to check the spread of mosquito- borne and viral diseases,” said Yogi Adityanath.

Health workers, including ASHA and Anganwadi, should be activated to monitor the situation in villages. The rural development department, urban development department, women and child development department, health and family welfare department, medical education department should work in coordination to launch special sanitation and health protection drive across the state, he added.

To enlighten people on how to protect themselves from disease, information and education programmes should be organised in the rural areas. Pure drinking water should be supplied to people and chlorine tablets should be distributed in residential areas, said the CM.

Sanitation drive should be also launched in schools run by the basic shiksha parishad. All drives to protect people from disease and flood should be launched in the mission mode in all the 75 districts, he said.

A state government officer said river Sharda was flowing above the danger level at Paliyakala in Lakhimpur Kheri while Ghaghra was above the danger level in Ballia. Rapti was flowing above danger level in Siddharthnagar and Gorakhpur districts and the embankments were safe, said Yogi Adityanath.