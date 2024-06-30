Lawyer kidnaps, tortures teen for drinking soda with daughter

A 17-year-old boy was rescued by police after he was reportedly kidnapped and brutally tortured by a lawyer and his associates in Bithoor, police said on Saturday. Buckling under the pressure of lawyers, a case of molestation under Section 354 of the IPC and Section 7/8 of the Pocso Act was registered against the boy.

The youngster’s fault was that he was spotted sipping soft drinks with one of his fellow classmates by her father, a lawyer by profession, they added.

The boy, who was kidnapped and taken to the farmhouse owned by the key accused, was rescued from near a pond where the lawyer and his men were allegedly about to kill him, Kalyanpur assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Abhishek Pandey said.

Both minors are pursuing bachelor’s in pharmacy at a college in Bainkuthpur. The boy was getting treated at the intensive care unit of a hospital, said the ACP.

While the police have registered a case of kidnapping and attempted murder against lawyer Braj Narayan Nishad, the girl’s father, his brother Tej Narayan and several unidentified persons, a group of lawyers, protesting police action, staged a demonstration claiming that the boy was caught teasing Braj Narayan’s daughter, a claim refuted by police.

Following the arrests of the lawyer and his brother late Saturday evening, lawyers abstained from work. Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel were deployed in Bithoor and on a local court premises as the police were about to launch further proceedings against the two.

On Friday evening, the two minors were spotted by the girl’s father in the Ishwarigunj area. This angered him, and he forced the boy into his car and drove him to his farmhouse about three kilometres away.

Allegedly, the lawyer, his brother and others brutally assaulted the teenager and subjected him to waterboarding multiple times. The boy’s family, upon learning about their son when the lawyer threatened to kill him, contacted Bithoor police, which rescued him.

Deputy commissioner of police (West) Vijay Dhull stated that police used electronic surveillance and human intelligence to locate the lawyer and his brother. Acting on their information, the police reached Chirand village, where several people had gathered with sharp-edged weapons near the pond. Upon seeing the police, they fled, and officers recovered the boy, who was bound and gagged.