Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lawyer seeks CBI probe into Akhara head Narendra Giri’s death
lucknow news

Lawyer seeks CBI probe into Akhara head Narendra Giri’s death

In his email, Sunil Choudhary, the lawyer, cited news portals and linked a high-ranked police officer and land mafia to the dead. He added the email be treated as public interest litigation for a fair investigation
By Jitendra Sarin
UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2021 10:37 AM IST
Akkil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad chief Mahant Narendra Giri. (HT archive)

A lawyer has sent an email to Allahabad high court chief justice seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Narendra Giri, the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and Mahant of Bade Hanuman temple of Prayagraj. Giri was found hanging from a ceiling fan by a rope. A purported suicide note was found in his room, and it blamed one of his disciples and two others for pushing him to suicide.

Also Read | Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad chief found dead in his room

In his email, Sunil Choudhary, the lawyer, cited news portals and linked a high-ranked police officer and land mafia to the death. He added the email be treated as public interest litigation for a fair investigation. Choudhary said the probe must be transferred to the CBI and sought directions for the state government to suspend the district magistrate and senior police superintendent of Prayagraj over inaction. He added he was informed by some residents of Baghambari Gaddi about some related financial misappropriation. “The Mahant was provided security by the state government... how such an incident was possible in the presence of a huge number of disciples and security.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Yogi Adityanath: BJP govt wiping out mafias and goons protected earlier in UP

UP’s 1st tribal museum showcasing Tharu tribe’s history to be ready soon

UP’s GSDP shrinks 5.9 per cent in 2020-21

Priyanka to launch major campaign in UP, 1st rally in Meerut on Sept 29
TRENDING TOPICS
World Alzheimer's Day
PM Modi
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Mullah Baradar
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP