Lawyers of HC, district court boycott work

Backed by the High Court Bar Association (HCBA), lawyers of the Allahabad high court abstained from judicial work on Tuesday as they protested the ‘curtailment’ of the jurisdiction of the Central Administrative Tribunal and ‘malicious’ acts of police and the district administration against lawyers.

Lawyers at the Prayagraj district court too boycotted work on Tuesday in protest of the arrest of their colleague Vijay Mishra (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CAT is responsible for the adjudication or trial of matters connected with recruitment and conditions of service of personnel in public service in India.

The lawyers assembled at Gate No.3 of the court and alleged that the district administration did not inform the bar association before acting against lawyers.

Later, a delegation of HCBA office-bearers met the CAT bar association’s office-bearers and promised to extend its support to them in their fight for the issue of jurisdiction of the tribunal.

In a related development, lawyers at the Prayagraj district court too boycotted work on Tuesday in protest of the arrest of their colleague Vijay Mishra, the legal counsel of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad, from Lucknow by police two days ago. The upset lawyers staged a demonstration and attempted to block the road leading to the district collectorate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Their protest would continue Wednesday, they announced.

In a meeting of the district bar association, its members decided that a delegation of senior lawyers and former presidents of the association would meet the district judge on Wednesday and hold a discussion regarding the arrest of Mishra. The lawyers may also meet Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Shama in connection with the issue.