Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
New Delhi
Laxmanpuri ecotourism reserve opens in Lko: A green haven for wellness & adventure

HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 11, 2025 05:40 AM IST

Spread across 12 hectares in the Rasoolpur Ithauriya Forest Block under the Sarojininagar range, the reserve caters to all age groups with an open gym, a children’s park, a nature trail, an oxygen point, a Miyawaki forest, yoga zones, and cycling tracks—offering a perfect blend of recreation and conservation.

Lucknowites now have a new green retreat with the opening of Laxmanpuri Ecotourism Reserve, the first-of-its-kind initiative by the Awadh Forest Range. Inaugurated by forest minister Arun K Saxena on Monday, the reserve invites visitors to immerse themselves in nature through scenic trails, yoga sessions, and wellness activities.

Forest minister and forest officials release baloon at the inauguration of Laxmanpuri ecotourism reserve on Monday
Forest minister and forest officials release baloon at the inauguration of Laxmanpuri ecotourism reserve on Monday (Sourced)

Spread across 12 hectares in the Rasoolpur Ithauriya Forest Block under the Sarojininagar range, the reserve caters to all age groups with an open gym, a children’s park, a nature trail, an oxygen point, a Miyawaki forest, yoga zones, and cycling tracks—offering a perfect blend of recreation and conservation.

“Increasing urbanisation is widening the gap between people and nature. We need to reverse this trend to ensure a healthier life for ourselves and a greener planet for future generations,” said Saxena during the inauguration ceremony.

Divisional forest officer (Awadh Range) Sitanshu Pandey said that the nature trail has been designed as an interactive experience. “Visitors will encounter questions related to nature and the environment along the 2.5-km trail, with answers placed ahead on the path. This allows participants to test their knowledge and learn along the way,” he said.

The minister, along with Uttar Pradesh’s head of forest force and principal chief conservator of forests Sunil Chaudhary and principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Anuradha Vemuri, marked the occasion by planting saplings within the reserve.

Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
