LDA engineers cling to ‘creamy postings’ in Lucknow, defy transfer orders

Months after transfer orders issued by the housing and urban planning department in 2025, several engineers and officials shifted from the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) to smaller authorities with lower budgets and limited staffing have not joined their new postings. Many continue to remain in what officials describe as “creamy postings” in the state capital, affecting project execution and raising concerns over the enforcement of administrative orders.

Representational image (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Despite the orders, several officials continue to hold key positions in LDA, where the 2026–27 budget stands at around ₹5,148 crore. In contrast, authorities such as the Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) operate with a smaller budget of about ₹1,099 crore, making the absence of experienced staff more acute.

The matter gained attention after the GDA vice-chairperson wrote to the principal secretary of the housing and urban planning department on March 25, 2026, flagging non-compliance. A copy of the letter was also sent to the LDA vice chairman, according to an official communication accessed by HT.

In the letter, GDA stated that executive engineer Manoj Kumar Sagar, transferred from LDA, has not reported for duty despite being posted to an equivalent position nearly nine months ago.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said GDA is facing operational challenges due to the absence of a designated executive engineer, slowing the execution and clearance of key projects. Residents dependent on these works continue to face delays. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said GDA is facing operational challenges due to the absence of a designated executive engineer, slowing the execution and clearance of key projects. Residents dependent on these works continue to face delays. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} An LDA official, requesting anonymity, said Sagar is currently handling key assignments, including electrical and mechanical works, and is also the first executive engineer to hold charge of commercial property in LDA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An LDA official, requesting anonymity, said Sagar is currently handling key assignments, including electrical and mechanical works, and is also the first executive engineer to hold charge of commercial property in LDA. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sources said at least four officials, including one executive engineer and three junior engineers, were transferred last year but continue to work in the LDA. Many are handling high-value assignments involving expenditure of crores. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sources said at least four officials, including one executive engineer and three junior engineers, were transferred last year but continue to work in the LDA. Many are handling high-value assignments involving expenditure of crores. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the reluctance to move is linked to the scale and nature of projects in LDA, often termed as “creamy postings,” compared to relatively smaller projects in other authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the reluctance to move is linked to the scale and nature of projects in LDA, often termed as “creamy postings,” compared to relatively smaller projects in other authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Notably, GDA had earlier written to the authorities on July 15, 2025, seeking directions for compliance, but no action followed. In its latest communication, it has again urged the state department to intervene and ensure immediate joining.

The situation points to gaps in enforcing transfer policies, with smaller authorities facing staff shortages while officials remain in high-budget postings in the state capital.

A senior LDA official overseeing the establishment department declined to share details on the officials transferred last year.

Anand Vardhan, vice-chairperson of the GDA, declined to comment, calling it routine internal communication between the two authorities.

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON