LDA granted 22 hectares in Cantt for Green Corridor Project

The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday granted Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) 21.81 hectares of land in the cantonment area of the state capital for the construction of a dam and four-lane road under the Green Corridor Project, officials said. The area where a four-lane road and a dam have been proposed. (Sourced)

The said move will address long-standing waterlogging issues on military land during the rainy season and provide direct airport connectivity for both military personnel and civilians.

LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar said the approval followed a successful meeting with military officials in Delhi on September 23.

“The project, which includes the construction of a 5.8 km-long flood embankment (dam) along the right bank of the Gomti, will have 2.8 km within the cantonment area,” LDA said in a press release.

The four-lane road and dam would not only improve traffic flow but also provide a permanent solution to waterlogging in the area, it added.

The project will split the military land into two sections, and the Army has requested the development of three underpasses or rotaries to manage internal traffic within Cantonment. Additionally, soil excavation from Army land will be prohibited for the construction of the dam, the release added.

To ensure security, the Army has mandated the inclusion of barricades to prevent unauthorized entry into the cantonment. The project would also include a direct link to Dilkusha for the smooth movement of army personnel and their families, read the note. Kumar added that the project would significantly enhance the utility of the land, improve traffic congestion, and provide better access to the airport. The construction of the dam and road will benefit both the military and the public, providing long-term infrastructure solutions.

The Green Corridor Project aims to connect IIM Road to Shaheed Path. The first phase, connecting IIM to Pakka Pul, has been completed. The second phase will link Daliganj to Samta Mulak, followed by the third phase, which will extend from Pipra Ghat to Shaheed Path.

The estimated project cost is about ₹7,000 crore.