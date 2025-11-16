Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has planned two projects worth around ₹55 crore to eliminate chronic waterlogging in two key areas of the city, officials said. LDA plans ₹ 55-crore drainage overhaul on two stretches

The projects will target the stretch from Vinay Khand to Dayal Intersection, and the area surrounding the Allahabad high court’s Lucknow bench.

The HC had previously flagged the issue and directed LDA and other departments to prepare an actionable plan.

A senior official in LDA noted that the first project, which includes work on a 7.5-feet-deep and 6-metre-wide drain, spanning around 3 km from Vinay Khand 5/179 to the Dayal Intersection, estimated to be around ₹52.98 crore formed a key component of the project near the high court.

He said that although the project has been divided into phases, all major activities will run simultaneously to prevent delays. He added that the Vinay Khand drainage work would start soon and take around 9 months to get over.

The official noted that as part of the new action plan, LDA is also preparing an estimate for repairing another drainage stretch near the high court, which is situated on the Ayodhya Road. This corridor will undergo cleaning, strengthening, and reconnection to ensure uninterrupted discharge of rainwater.

He said that the estimate for work at the high court’s adjoining areas is likely to be around ₹2 crore.

The move aims to bring relief to thousands of residents, office-goers, and commuters who face severe disruptions every monsoon, said LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar.

According to senior LDA officials, the project has been structured in multiple phases to strengthen, repair, and interlink the existing drainage system, which collapses during heavy rainfall. Residents of Vibhuti Khand, Vinay Khand, Visheesh khand and nearby pockets have repeatedly complained that even moderate rain results in knee-deep water, damaging vehicles, flooding basements, and blocking vital road stretches.

Officials said the problem persists because many drains are either disconnected from the main sewage network or remain clogged with horticulture waste.

The authority expects the first phase to take around one year to complete. “The high court’s intervention has accelerated the process, and we are committed to ensuring that people in Vibhuti Khand no longer suffer every monsoon,” one of the officials said.