LDA reclaims 650 acres of unsold, encroached land

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has reclaimed around 650 acres of government land that was either vacant, neglected, or encroached for years. The move, led by vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar, is LDA’s attempt to realise an estimated ₹7,000 crore in land value. (File)

Kumar said the initiative is part of a systematic campaign to identify unused and encroached land through GIS-based surveys and comprehensive land audits. “We have so far identified and taken possession of about 152 plots covering 650 acres. The recovered land will be redeveloped and sold as residential and commercial plots to generate revenue depending upon the usage of the land,” he said.

Among the key recoveries are 40.8 acres in Sarsawan, four acres near the 1090 Crossing, and 265 acres under the Basant Kunj scheme, where residential plots will soon be made available for sale, officials said. LDA is now focusing on identifying more vacant parcels near Shaheed Path, Vibhuti Khand, and Gomti Nagar Extension, areas that are witnessing high real estate demand.

“Earlier, these plots were lying unsold, neglected, or occupied illegally. Through a coordinated effort of the Arjan, Nazul, planning, and engineering departments, we are ensuring that every piece of government land is accounted for and utilised,” Kumar added.

In another major action, LDA recently cleared around 10,500 square metres of encroached land worth approximately ₹150 crore in Gomti Nagar Extension. The reclaimed area falls under Sector-6 of the Amar Shaheed Path scheme, originally acquired from Maleshemau village in 2000.

According to LDA additional secretary Gyanendra Verma, private individuals had illegally occupied plots numbered 406, 407, 408, and 409. A GIS survey ordered by the VC exposed the encroachments, prompting immediate demolition and recovery of the land. The cleared plots will now be re-planned and auctioned as residential and commercial properties, it was reported earlier.

“Our goal is to turn idle land into assets that contribute to Lucknow’s planned urban growth and financial stability,” the VC added.