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LDA scraps senior citizens’ housing scheme, plans high-rise flats

The authority has named the new group housing scheme “Lake View Apartment”, which will offer 3-BHK plus servant-room flats with modern amenities in one of Lucknow’s prime residential locations. Officials said the project is aimed at meeting the growing demand for apartments in Gomti Nagar and surrounding areas.

Published on: May 10, 2026 04:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has dropped its proposed senior citizen housing project in Gomti Nagar after failing to attract private developers and will instead develop a highrise apartment complex with 646 premium flats worth around 1.14 crore each in Viraj Khand-1.

Representational image (Sourced)

The authority has named the new group housing scheme “Lake View Apartment”, which will offer 3-BHK plus servant-room flats with modern amenities in one of Lucknow’s prime residential locations. Officials said the project is aimed at meeting the growing demand for apartments in Gomti Nagar and surrounding areas.

Prathamesh Kumar, LDA vice chairman, confirmed that the authority has shifted its focus from specialised elderly housing to conventional residential development. He said demand for group housing projects has increased steadily in Gomti Nagar, prompting the change in plans.

Manvendra Singh, LDA chief engineer, said the project is expected to include around 646 flats, each with a super area of nearly 217 square metres. He said the complex will be developed with infrastructure and amenities on the lines of major private group housing societies in the area.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / LDA scraps senior citizens’ housing scheme, plans high-rise flats
Home / Cities / Lucknow / LDA scraps senior citizens’ housing scheme, plans high-rise flats
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