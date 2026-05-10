LDA scraps senior citizens’ housing scheme, plans high-rise flats

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has dropped its proposed senior citizen housing project in Gomti Nagar after failing to attract private developers and will instead develop a highrise apartment complex with 646 premium flats worth around ₹1.14 crore each in Viraj Khand-1.

Representational image (Sourced)

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The authority has named the new group housing scheme “Lake View Apartment”, which will offer 3-BHK plus servant-room flats with modern amenities in one of Lucknow’s prime residential locations. Officials said the project is aimed at meeting the growing demand for apartments in Gomti Nagar and surrounding areas.

Prathamesh Kumar, LDA vice chairman, confirmed that the authority has shifted its focus from specialised elderly housing to conventional residential development. He said demand for group housing projects has increased steadily in Gomti Nagar, prompting the change in plans.

Manvendra Singh, LDA chief engineer, said the project is expected to include around 646 flats, each with a super area of nearly 217 square metres. He said the complex will be developed with infrastructure and amenities on the lines of major private group housing societies in the area.

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{{^usCountry}} The Viraj Khand land was earlier reserved for “Second Innings Home”, a residential project planned exclusively for senior citizens under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The scheme was positioned as one of the few dedicated elderly housing projects in the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Viraj Khand land was earlier reserved for “Second Innings Home”, a residential project planned exclusively for senior citizens under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The scheme was positioned as one of the few dedicated elderly housing projects in the city. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, despite multiple tendering attempts, the project failed to attract even a single private developer. In December 2025, the LDA Board approved cancellation of the scheme after repeated tenders did not receive valid bids. Officials said developers found the project commercially unviable and were unwilling to invest in a specialised housing model for senior citizens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, despite multiple tendering attempts, the project failed to attract even a single private developer. In December 2025, the LDA Board approved cancellation of the scheme after repeated tenders did not receive valid bids. Officials said developers found the project commercially unviable and were unwilling to invest in a specialised housing model for senior citizens. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said planning and approval processes for the “Lake View Apartment” project are currently underway. Construction-related formalities are expected to begin soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said planning and approval processes for the “Lake View Apartment” project are currently underway. Construction-related formalities are expected to begin soon. {{/usCountry}}

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