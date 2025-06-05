LDA seeks public input for new housing projects

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has initiated an online demand survey to engage citizens in the planning of four upcoming multi-storey residential projects. The initiative covers key locations, Gomti Nagar, Gomti Nagar Extension, Aishbagh, and Basantkunj, and aims to incorporate public preferences on flat sizes, income categories, and amenities. Residents invited to shape flat types, amenities at four city sites (SOURCED)

The survey went live on Thursday following directions from LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar. Residents can now visit the official portal (https://registration.ldalucknow.in/#/login) to provide their inputs. The collected feedback will help shape the design, layout, and features of the proposed developments.

“People themselves will decide the category of flats and the kind of facilities they want,” Kumar said. “LDA is committed to providing better housing and lifestyle options to every section of society.”

The proposed locations include 4.1 acres in Viraj Khand (Gomti Nagar), 3.6 acres in Sector-4 (Gomti Nagar Extension), 3.97 acres on Mill Road (Ashbagh), and 8.4 acres in Sector-J (Basantkunj), opposite Rashtra Prerna Sthal.

Residents participating in the survey can select the type of housing they prefer, 1BHK, 2BHK, or 3BHK, and suggest additional features such as green areas, parking facilities, lifts, children’s play zones, community centres, and water conservation systems.

LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar said the survey is an effort to make the planning process more transparent and inclusive. “This is a strong step towards participatory planning. Projects built as per public demand will offer more suitable and satisfying residential options,” he said.

Once the feedback is analysed, the LDA will draw up detailed project outlines.