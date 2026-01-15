The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will conduct a comprehensive biodiversity mapping of the CG City wetland to document the flora, fauna, birds and aquatic species found in the area. Based on the mapping exercise, the authority will prepare a detailed catalogue of plant and animal species to strengthen conservation efforts. LDA to conduct biodiversity mapping of CG City wetland, prepare wildlife catalogue

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar issued the directions during a review meeting on Wednesday.

The CG City wetland, developed behind the Ekana International Cricket Stadium, has emerged as an important eco-tourism site in the state capital. Officials said the wetland provides a natural habitat for several native and migratory bird species, many of which have currently settled in the area. Keeping this in view, the LDA has intensified conservation and monitoring activities to maintain the ecological balance of the wetland.

Prathamesh Kumar said the authority is carrying out regular cleanliness drives and monitoring water quality in coordination with the Gomti Task Force and the Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA). These measures aim to protect aquatic life and ensure a sustainable environment for wildlife dependent on the wetland ecosystem.

To safeguard the wetland from encroachment, the LDA will carry out demarcation of the entire area, which spans nearly 37 acres. Officials will verify revenue records and undertake on-site action to clearly mark the wetland boundaries. The vice-chairman stressed that strict measures will be taken to ensure that no illegal construction or encroachment takes place within the demarcated area.

The LDA will deploy two environmental experts through the forest department to strengthen conservation efforts at the wetland. These experts will regularly monitor solid waste management, natural water flow, water purification processes and overall environmental balance. Forest department officials have been asked to submit a proposal for the deputation of experts at the earliest.

Senior officials, including additional secretary Gyanendra Verma, chief engineer Manvendra Singh, forest department SDO Chandan Chaudhary, DPO Shivang Verma, and others were present.