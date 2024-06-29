LDA’s four new mega townships set to change cityscape

Lucknow: Four upcoming townships of the Lucknow Development Authority on 7181 acres of land are set to change the cityscape, opening up new avenues for those looking for a house in the urban sprawl. The townships will be spread over all four corners of Lucknow. (Pic for representation)

The townships will be spread over all four corners of the city.

On Sultanpur Road, the development authority will develop Wellness City and IT City. Educational City will come up on Mohan Road and Prabandh Nagar on IIM Road.

Along with residential plots, all the townships will have commercial plots and industrial areas too .

To keep pace with changing times and future requirement of residents, all four colonies will have a super speciality hospital, educational institution, group housing, hotel, entertainment centre and also an industrial area among other amenities.

Special emphasis will be laid on maintaining green area and water bodies in these housing projects.

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob has approved the LDA’s proposal to acquire land for these projects.

Educational City

This housing project will come up on Mohan Road on 785.02 acre land at an estimated cost of ₹1544 crore for which land will be acquired in Pyarepur and Kaliyakheda villages.

According to LDA vice chairman Indramani Tripathi, this colony will be developed on the lines of Chandigarh and Panchkula on grid pattern.

“Educational City will come up on 74.25 acres, central park on 42 acres and a water body on 45,000 sq metre land,” said Tripathi.

This project will be divided into eight sectors and all of them will have a separate solid waste management set -up, shopping centre and dedicated place for vendors.

It will have 2532 plots measuring from 112.50 sq metre to 450 sq m and a provision for group housing.

Wellness City

It will come up on 1474 acres on Sultanpur Road for which land will be acquired in four villages on Sultanpur Road.

This colony will be developed on the lines of Medi City where all state-of-the- art medical facilities will be available.

The medicine market from the busy Aminabad is also propsoed to be relocated here for which plots will be earmarked separately.

It will have 2935 residential plots measuring from 112.50 sq m to 450 sq m along with group housing and commercial plots.

IT City

The IT City will come up between Sultanpur Road and Kisan Path on 2086 acre land.

According to the development authority, this project will have 4025 reisdential plots measuring 72 sq metre to 1250 sq metre.

Out of this, 1848 plots will be of 200 sq metre.

In a bid to attract investment to IT City, it will have 360 acres industrial area and another 64 acres for commercial activities.

In addition to this, a water body spread over over 15 acres will be an added attraction in this township.

Prabandh Nagar

It will come up on 2077 acres on IIM Road for which ₹4500 crore have been earmarked.

Here residental plots have been earmarked on 20 lakh sq metre land and commercial plots on seven lakh sq metre land.

Apart from this, it will also have an industrial area on 14.58 lakh sq m and another seven lakh sq m for mixed use - commercial and residential.

According to the development authority, 18 lakh sq metre land has been earmarked for a water body and green belt.